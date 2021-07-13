Mayor Romero joins other Arizona mayors in push to expand Arizona Amtrak passenger rail service

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is joining forces with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and several other Arizona mayors to show support for a new passenger rail service line that could make it easier for Arizonans to travel back and forth between the two cities.

Amtrack's vision, known as "Amtrack Connects Us," proposes new passenger service in key corridors throughout the country, including a new service line between Tucson and Phoenix.

Amtrack says it will connect both cities and the West Valley with three round trips per day.

There has been no rail service between both cities since the mid 1990's.

In a statement, Romero said "This new service will yield important economic benefits throughout the region, increase travel options for millions of Arizonans, and help us reduce our carbon footprint."