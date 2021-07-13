French children aged 12-17 will be mandated to use country’s ‘health pass’

PARIS (CNN) - Children in France between the ages of 12 and 17 will be required by law to use the country's 'health pass' -- a certificate that shows proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test result taken in the past 48 hours or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19.

The health minister announced the new measure on French TV Tuesday evening.

He said children will be mandated to use the pass starting august 30.

This age range has been eligible for vaccination since June.

This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday evening that the pass would be required for entry into restaurants, malls, bars and for travel on long train journey and planes.

This will also start in August and is part of a push to get more French citizens vaccinated.

The health minister explained that people will be considered fully vaccinated seven days after their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.