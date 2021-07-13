Driver, three kids killed in highway crash in Virginia

NEW KENT, Virg. (CNN) - Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident in Virginia.

Authorities in New Kent County say Monday morning's crash occurred when the victims' sedan ran off the road and hit a VDOT traffic camera post.

The car then burst into flames.

Troopers who responded to the scene say the driver and three kids were killed.

The person in the front seat was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the accident is underway.