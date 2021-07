NASIRIYAH, Iraq (AP) — The death toll from a fire at hospital coronavirus ward in Iraq has climbed to 92.

The Iraqi state news agency made the announcement Tuesday as anguished family members buried their loved ones and lashed out at the government over the tragedy.

The blaze that erupted Monday in the city of Nasiriyah was the second catastrophic fire in less than three months to kill hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Iraq.