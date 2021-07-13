Cuban-Americans protest the Cuban government in Florida

FLORIDA (NBC) - Demonstrators in south Florida showed their support for the Cuban people today.

Several of them took to the streets, including taking over a portion of a major Miami-Dade highway, the Palmetto Expressway.

The marchers were showing their solidarity with Cubans from several cities who protested conditions on the island country that have created the worst economic crisis in decades.

Some of the protesters in Miami explained their reasons for participating.

"It started because we're tired of communism. We're tired of the government mistreating our people," Megan Ramon, Cuban Demonstrator said. "I have family in Cuba that suffer every day and we need to go out. We need to go out in the streets because the Cuban people see this and they get hope. They realize, 'Look they're fighting for us' that's what we want. We want them to know the fight is not over. You are not alone. That's what we need them to understand."