Britney Speares to return to court Wednesday

(CNN) - Britney Spears has another hearing over her conservatorship battle Wednesday.

The singer doesn't have to attend in person but is expected to join by phone.

The judge is likely to consider Spears' request for a new attorney after her court-ordered one resigned.

A source familiar with the matter said Spears has been consulting with Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who has represented Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

It's been three weeks since spears called her 13-year conservatorship abusive while testifying in court.

It allows conservators, including her father, to have a say in her estimated $60 million estate.