Actor of Green Power Ranger to make appearance at local toy shop

TUCSON (KVOA) - In 1995, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was released, and since then the Power Rangers have been all the rage.

From movies, merchandise and toys, the Power Rangers never lost their popularity.

For those long-time fans, a local business is giving you the opportunity to meet one of the Rangers.

Retro Toys and More will be hosting a signing for the iconic Green Power Ranger, Jason David Frank, who stared in multiple Power Ranger movies, on Saturday at noon at 2602 N. Stone Ave.

There is no entry fee. Tickets will be available on Friday and will continue to be available throughout the event.

Your ticket will determine your place in line.

For more information, call 520 - 344 - 5315.

So... Go, Go, meet the Power Ranger!