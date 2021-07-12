Skip to Content

Tucson Comic-Con postponed to September 2022

TUCSON (KVOA) - For those who were hoping Tucson Comic-Con (TCC) would return this year, plans have been postponed for the following 2022 year.

TCC announced Friday that due to the pandemic, they believe that for everyone's best interest that the event be postponed.

Fortunately, shows will begin earlier. Shows are set to take place from September 2 to September 4 at the Tucson Convention Center.

According to TCC, those who purchased tickets for the 2020 event will have their space transferred to the 2022 event.

For more information, visit tucsoncomic-con.com.

