Corpse flower draws large crowd in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NBC) - A flower with an unusual smell drew quite the crowd in Milwaukee on Monday.

The Corpse Flower is back at Mitchell Park Domes this week; it started to bloom on Sunday.

Also known as Amorphophallus Titanum, the plant emits a powerful odor described by some as "rotting flesh."

Dozens of people came to the domes to get a whiff of this stinky plant.

Experts said the flower only blooms every seven to 10 years and will only last 24 to 48 hours.

Outside of controlled environments like the domes, the corpse plant only grows in Sumatra, Indonesia.

The reason for the bad smell, it's how the plants attract certain insects so they can spread their pollen.

If you missed the corpse plant this time around, the Domes has a few others and expects the next one to bloom in three to five years.