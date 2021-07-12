Buttigieg heads to Phoenix to speak on bipartisan infrastructure

PHOENIX (KVOA) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is heading west this week and will make a stop in Arizona.

Secretary Buttigieg will be in Phoenix on Thursday, highlighting the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

The bill is still facing resistance from republicans who fear democrats will tie the proposal to another trillion dollar bill full of items not related to infrastructure.

During his visit he is also expected to discuss how the plan will help tribal communities.