At least 50 killed after fire in Iraq hospital’s COVID ward

NASIRIYA, Iraq (CNN) - At least 50 people have lost their lives in a fire at a hospital in southern Iraq Monday night.

The incident happened after oxygen tanks being used to treat coronavirus patients exploded, according to a local health official.

Thirty-three people were also critically injured in the incident.

The facility, Al-Hussein hospital, was set up to treat COVID-19 patients when the pandemic began.

Iraqi President Barham Salhi blamed the incident in par quote "corruption and mismanagement."

He called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Back in April, a similar fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad killed over 80 people.