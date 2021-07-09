TPD: Woman shot after alleged carjacking in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman was injured in connection to a carjacking that occurred in central Tucson Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, an adult female was reportedly shot after she allegedly attempted to steal someone's vehicle near the 2500 block of South Craycroft Road near Golf Links Road.

TPD said the woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

