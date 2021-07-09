Ozone air pollution advisory issued for Tucson area

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is set to issue a High Pollution Advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution for the Tucson area.

Any individual that is sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort. Ozone levels may be elevated this weekend.

Any individual that may be sensitive to air pollutions should limit your level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m. During this time frame, elevated levels of ozone pollution are more likely.

Any form of intense physical outdoor activity may cause faster and deeper breathing. This allows ozone to penetrate the parts of the lungs that lead to a higher risk of injury.

Children, people with respiratory disease, adults who are active outdoors, and certain individuals who have sensitivity to pollutants may be at increased risk.

Motor vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and natural sources, emit oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds work to form ozone in sunlight and heat.

There are several actions that can be taken to reduce the production of ground-level ozone including:

Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip.

Ride the bus, walk or share a ride with friends and family.

Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. It wastes gas and causes air pollution.

During the summer, re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when vapors are less likely to form ozone.

While re-fueling, always stop at the click.

Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling.

Avoid using gas powered lawn and gardening equipment.

Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated pollution.

Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants.

