New street racing penalties among 23 bills signed by Gov. Ducey

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed nearly two dozen bills Friday and vetoed one as he works to clear his desk of measures approved in the legislative session that ended last week.

Ducey signed bills banning state or local governments from requiring training in so-called critical race theory and shielding small business owners from paying any of the 3.5% income tax surcharge voters approved in November.

The bill he vetoed would have required the governor to convene an emergency council at least once every 14 days during a statewide emergency, such as the one still in effect for the COVID-19 pandemic.