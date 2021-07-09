Skip to Content

Gov. Ducey OKs bill shielding small business owners from new tax

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing small businesses to avoid a new 3.5% income tax surcharge that will cut nearly $300 million from the new revenues Proposition 208 was expected to send to schools.

The Republican governor Friday also signed a measure that tightens the state’s sex education law and requires parents to give permission for instruction that includes sexual issues in non-sex ed classes.

And he signed a bill banning government agencies from requiring employees to undergo training in so-called “critical race theory,” an academic framework that examines history through the lens of racism.

Ducey had 35 bills on his desk that must be signed or vetoed by Monday.

Associated Press

