Cancer rates continue to decline

Fewer Americans are dying from cancer.

According to the annual report to the nation on the status of cancer, overall cancer death rates continue to decrease in men and women across all racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.

The report found that declines in lung cancer deaths accelerated between 2001 and 2018, while deaths from melanoma dropped considerably in more recent years.

However, the declining trends in death rates for prostate, colorectal and female breast cancers either slowed or disappeared altogether.

Also, cancer incidence rates continue to increase among women, children, adolescents, and young adults.