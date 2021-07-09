AG files discrimination complaint against Tucson insurance agency after employee fired over pregnancy-related disability

TUCSON (KVOA) - An employment discrimination complaint has been filed against a Tucson insurance agency by Attorney General Mark Brnovich after an employee was reportedly fired in relation to a pregnancy-related disability.

According to the attorney general's office, an employee filed a charge against JD Mellberg Financial on June 22. The office said the Tucson-based agency is a licensed national insurance agency that markets life insurance and annuity products.

The attorney general's office reported that the employee had a pregnancy-related disability and she alleged that JDMF discriminated against her in violation of the Arizona Civil Rights Act when the employer allegedly forced the employee to commence an unpaid medical leave of absence, instead of allowing her to work in a remote format.

In addition, the employee said she was further discriminated by JDMF when the company allegedly canceled her medical insurance and terminated her employment after engaging in protected conduct under the ACRA.

Officials say the employee had placenta previa, which is a pregnancy-related disability that substantially limits mobility and activity while being listed as employed. The attorney general's office said the employee had several notes from her doctor that detailed her diagnosis, but the employer denied her accommodation.

“Arizona law prohibits an employer from discriminating against any individual because of a disability,” Brnovich said. “In addition to enforcing existing law, our office is proud to have worked with the legislature earlier this year to increase civil rights protections for pregnant women in the workplace.”

Brnovich's lawsuit alleges JDMF violated the ACRA by failing to provide the employee with a reasonable accommodation for her disability, which subjects her to discrimination.

