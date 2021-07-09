19-year-old killed in southside shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 19-year-old was identified as the victim of Thursday's fatal shooting on the south side.

At around 9 p.m., 19-year-old Carlos Valdez was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the parking lot of the Quik Mart at 6101 S. Park Ave. near Valencia Road.

Despite receiving first-aid immediately when he was located by first responders, Valdez succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After further investigation, TPD learned that Valdez was involved in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals prior to the shooting.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.