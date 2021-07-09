15-year-old arrested in midtown shooting that left 18-year-old dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 15-year-old was identified as the suspect of Tuesday's fatal shooting in midtown Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 18-year-old Felix Alexandrew Pichardo was found shot by bystanders near the 4100 block of East 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard.

Despite the bystanders and first responders immediately tending the 18-year-old, Pichardo succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After Tucson Police Department shared that Pichardo was involved in a physical confrontation with known individuals, the department conducted interviews, conducted a search warrant on a nearby apartment and gathered forensic evidence. This led to TPD naming 15-year-old Terrayne Newsome as a suspect in the case.

He was arrested at a residence in the 700 block of W. Lightstar Circle on Friday.

He was booked into Pima County Jail for first-degree murder.