Woman charged with capital murder after 5-year-old found dead in Texas motel

JASPER, Texas (NBC News) - An update on the charges in the death of a 5-year-old Texas boy.

Theresa Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson's father, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of the 5-year-old after his body was found in a Jasper motel room in June.

Balboa was initially charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse. She was arrested and transferred from Jasper County Jail to Harris County Jail where she has been held as the investigation continues.

Samuel's body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in a plastic tote in the motel.

Prosecutors have said Balboa was on her way to Louisiana.

Police believe Samuel died weeks before he was reported missing on May 27.

His cause of death has been ruled a homicide.