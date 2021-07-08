Tucson man pleads guilty after negligent homicide of 3-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man charged with felony child abuse in the accidental death of a 3-year-old child back in May of 2020, has pleaded guilty.

Police said William Skinner was related to the toddler, Bryson Skinner, who accidentally shot himself after finding a handgun inside the home near Roger and Fairview Road.

Skinner pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and will be sentenced on August 24.

His girlfriend, Valerie Faidley, was also inside the home at the time of the incident. She was sentenced to 8 years of probation last December.