Rescue, attack aircraft to be transferred to Davis Monthan

TUCSON (KVOA) - The air force announced its plan to retire older rescue aircraft and replace them with a new mission in Tucson.

Beginning in the 2022 fiscal year the A-10 Thunderbolt II and The HH 60 Pave Hawk Weapon Squadrons will relocate to the Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

DM said this new directive will allow the base to be the center of excellence in air support and rescue mission, as well as freeing up money within the budget to hire new members of the force. embarking on new missions.