Recovery workers vow not to let up in Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors in the rubble of a Florida condominium collapse are vowing to keep up their search for victims until they have cleared all the debris at the site.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Thursday quoted a fire official telling family members that crews will not stop working until they’ve gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every single one of their loved ones. He did not identify the official, but said the families were grateful.

The death toll rose to 64, with another 76 people unaccounted for. The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday.