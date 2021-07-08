One rescued after breaking leg in Rillito River wash

TUCSON (KVOA) - An individual was rescued from a wash on the north side Wednesday evening after the person reportedly got injured.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a wash in the Rillito River after an individual had their leg broken that evening.

TFD said the responding crews performed a Stokes basket aerial operation to lift the individual out of the wash.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

