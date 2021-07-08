One injured in shooting on north side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A suspect is sought in connection to June 27's shooting on the north side.

At around 8:30 a.m. on June 27, a person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening after the individual was shot near 722 W. Camino Desierto at a nearby church parking lot.

Pima County Sheriff's Department said the shooting suspect reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction when the deputies arrived at the scene.

After further investigation, PCSD learned that the shooting was the result of an altercation between two parties.

Officials said they have identified a person of interest in connection to the case.