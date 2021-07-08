McDonald’s is giving away free fries for life to celebrate new loyalty program

CHICAGO (CNN) - If you love McDonald's fries, I mean, really love them, here's a contest you don't want to miss.

The Golden Arches is holding a contest where it will give away free fries for life to one lucky winner.

It's to celebrate the restaurant's new loyalty program, which officially launches Thursday.

Mickey D's values the prize at just short of $20,000. So it is probably not enough to fill a bathtub full of fries every day.

Sixty-six others will win one million MyMcDonald’s rewards points.

If shooting for the stars isn't your style, the House Ronald Built is giving free medium fries to any rewards club member who wants them on Tuesday, July 13th.