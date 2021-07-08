Man raids kitchen, used toilet during break-in at Washington home

COVINGTON, Wash. (NBC News) - When it comes to "making yourself at home" this next burglar takes it to the extreme.

The suspect, caught on camera through a Ring doorbell video, broke into a home in Covington, Wash. on June 30.

The man entered through an unlocked window that the homeowners say was open during an extreme heat wave.

The suspect then proceeded to make himself comfortable.

He cooked some waffles, ate a lean cuisine and used the bathroom before startling the homeowners awake.

"Our bedroom door flung open. And there was an individual standing in our bedroom door," Amy Padgett, the homeowner said. "The individual then kind of turned around and got to the front door, asked if he could get his shoes. At which point, my husband informed him no, he really needed to leave our home."

"He had Eggo waffles ... One and a half on a plate with syrup and a couple more in the toaster to go. There was a lean cuisine that he had eaten half of," Padgett said. "Our powder room is downstairs. There was an unmentionable stench with a pair of pants and flip flops on the floor."

The suspect, later identified as Philip Cedarleaf, was found a short distance away from the home and taken into custody.

Deputies say he stole a number of items from the home, including cash and car keys.

Cedarleaf is currently in jail on residential burglary charges.

He's due back in court on July 15.