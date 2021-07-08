77-year-old Arizona woman dead after dog attack

PHOENIX (CNN) - A 77-year-old woman is dead after a dog attack in Phoenix.

Her family was hit hard by the loss while the dog's owner is facing charges of negligent homicide.

Each photo of 77-year-old Eliza Sebastian Ruiz brings back memories.

Her daughter pointing out the significance behind each one, graduations, birthdays, dinners.

All times, she will never take for granted now that Ruiz is gone, killed in a dog attack.

"Quien nos quitaron, quien nos amamos mas," Eliza's daughter said. :Que nunca esperamos cuando va a regresar. Nos fuera asi para simpre."

Eliza's daughter said they took the one they loved the most. They can never get her back and it will be that way forever.

Phoenix police responding to a home near Seventh Street and Broadway Boulevard, finding Ruiz lying on the ground surrounded by four Staffordshire terrier-mix dogs.

The dog owner, 33-year-old Alejandro Hernandez now behind bars charged with negligent homicide.

We asked a local attorney about the specific charges.

"I think you probably only see that in this type of case where maybe the dog has a history of viciousness, has a history of fights," Blake Mayes, the family's attorney said. "And this person, you know, not only keeps the dog, but they let the dog out again. And the dog does something like this."

In fact, police saying Maricopa County Animal Care and Control had been in contact with the owner in the past, for dogs escaping.

Hernandez was also told to fix a gate to keep his dogs secure. Something he ended up telling police he did not do because he "did not have time."

He also admitted to prior incidents of the dogs biting other people.

"If you own a dog that bites somebody else without provocation, provocation as a defense, then you are strictly liable, meaning they don't have to prove anything," Mayes said. "They don't have to prove that you did something wrong. They don't have to prove that you were negligent. You're simply liable."

For medical bills., along with pain and suffering, which is what the family of Ruiz is currently going through.

"Su familia va a visitar in carcel nunca vamos a esperar a mi mama," the victim's daughter said.

Her daughter said Hernandez' family can visit him in jail, but they cannot ever see their mom again.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Ruiz family.