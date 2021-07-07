WHO warns countries should be more careful and slow down on easing COVID-19 restriction measures

The head of the emergency program at the World Health Organization Mike Ryan warns that countries should be more careful and slow down on easing restriction measures.

Ryan said while several countries in Europe are easing restrictions, the pandemic is not over.

He said a possible new wave could arrive in the fall.

Ryan reminded that countries in the Americas were still reporting one million cases every week, and Europe half a million.

Since vaccination is not an option for most countries, Ryan encouraged using the solutions we had before to control the spread of the virus.

"We just need to be a little more patient," said Ryan. "Remember last summer when we had everything get good and then, everyone kind of relaxed and then we kind of arrived in September and October and ended up in huge trouble. I think that's where we are going again with a much more transmissible variant this time around. And that is the issue."