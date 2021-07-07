Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene compares vaccine push to Nazi-era ‘brown shirts’

ATLANTA (CNN) - Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is again making controversial comments about Nazis and the Holocaust.

On Tuesday, the freshman Republican compared President Joe Biden's latest COVID-19 vaccination push to Nazi-era "brown shirts."

The term refers to a violent paramilitary group that helped facilitate Adolf Hitler's rise to power in the 1930s.

Nothing about that group bears any resemblance to Biden's outreach plan to under-vaccinated communities.

Greene also accused Biden of pushing a vaccine that is, "not FDA approved."

All three vaccines in the U.S. have emergency use authorization from the food and drug administration.

Just a few weeks ago, Greene was forced to apologize for comparing capitol hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust.

At the time, she said her eyes were opened by a visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

That apology came after push-back from some of her Republican leaders and other lawmakers.