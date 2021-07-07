President Biden proposes two free years of community college, universal Pre-K

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - President Joe Biden wants more Americans to have the opportunity to attend college.

Biden pitched parts of his 'Build Back Better' agenda Wednesday, saying that he wants to invest in education and plans to offer two years of free community college and two years of free universal Pre-K.

"Low-income children who participate in preschool are 47-percent more likely to earn an associate's degree or higher and get through school without any difficulty," Biden said. "We have to build on that foundation for future success. And then I want to add two years of free community college for everyone."

Additional investments in education in the American families plan would reduce student debt for future teachers, double the size of annual federal scholarships for future teachers, and support infrastructure improvements in schools.

His plan will also increase the Maximum Pell Grant award by approximately $1,400.