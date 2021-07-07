One dead, at least one detained after shooting in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was injured during Wednesday's shooting in midtown has died from his injuries, according to Tucson Police Department.

At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, TPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 4259 E. 29th St. near Columbus Boulevard.

When the officers arrived, an adult male with gunshot wounds was located and was immediately transported to the hospital. He succumb to those injuries shortly after arriving.

After a TPD SWAT unit was dispatched to the scene, at least one person was detained in connection to the shooting.

Homicide detectives as well as SWAT officers are currently investigating the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

