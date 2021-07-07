Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 3rd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the third consecutive day.

Tribal health officials say the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah is 31,043 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The total number of known deaths remained at 1,357.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says as the tribe begins to welcome visitors and tourists back to the Navajo Nation, they have to keep their guard up and continue to take precautions to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases.