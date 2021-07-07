Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Rodeo Park

TUCSON (KVOA) - The death that occurred Tuesday at Rodeo Park has been ruled as a homicide, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a man, later identified as 45-year-old Rolando Rene Garcia, was found dead near the railroad tracks at the 5100 block of South Fletcher Avenue near Nogales Highway and Irvington Road.

After further investigation, TPD determined that Garcia showed obvious signs of trauma and launched a homicide investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.