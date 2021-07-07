Arizona water utility says 2021 runoff season was 2nd-driest

PHOENIX (AP) — The Salt River Project says the 2021 runoff season was the second driest on record but that its reservoirs in central Arizona will provide full allocations of water to cities, farmers and other users during the current drought.

The SRP said ]the 104,000 acre-feet of runoff from winter precipitation is the second lowest amount recorded since the public power and water utility began keeping track 109 years ago.

According to SRP, the reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers are 67% full with over 1.5 million acre-feet of stored water as the Phoenix area enters its heaviest-use period of the year.