Tucson-based research institute helps discover giant comet in outer solar system

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson-based research institute aided in the discovery of a giant comet from the outskirts of our solar system.

NOIRLab helped discover Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein following a comprehensive search of data from the dark energy survey.

The comet is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times.

For more information, visit noirlab.edu.