TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead on the south side Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, the deceased individual was located near the railroad tracks at Rodeo Park, located at 5001 S. Nogales Highway and Irvington Road.

Details surrounding the individual's death are limited at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

