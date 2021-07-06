Sun blast biggest solar flare in years

TALAT - The sun blasts its biggest solar flare in years and a stolen fire engine wreaks havoc.

Just in time for the festive Fourth weekend, the sun put on a fireworks show of its own.

And the whole thing was caught on camera.

Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on Earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA's solar dynamics observatory and was classified as an x-class eruption - the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption -

A gargantuan x8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent x1.5 flare wasn't as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of x-rays.

That hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

What started as a flare-up in California ended with a destructive fire truck joyride caught on camera.

Firefighters were responding to a grass fire when they say an inmate firefighter assigned to the unit stole the engine.

It was captured tearing through a nearby truck rack business before crashing into an irrigation ditch.

The joyriding inmate was taken into custody. The business suffered major damages.

The engine was a nearly $300,000 total loss.

Finally, a caught-on-camera moment that is more stirring than shocking. Virginia state police shared dashcam video of a trooper, stopping to retrieve a fallen American flag from a highway

The moment was shared on July 4th along with a quote from Ronald Reagan saying the symbolic gesture "Honors what we stand for as a nation."