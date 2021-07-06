Subway to release new and improved menu next week

(CNN) - In an attempt to attract more customers, Subway is making some changes to its menu; the biggest they've ever done.

The company said come next week, customers will see new and old items on the menu.

The multigrain and Italian breads will now taste different because of a new recipe.

The toppings will look different too.

The bacon will now be hickory-smoked, and the turkey and ham will be sliced more thinly.

Those who missed ordering the rotisserie-style chicken and roast beef will now be able to do so again.

And here is the best part: Subway will be giving away up to one million free sandwiches on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.