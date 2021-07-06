Sonoita vineyard harvest impacted by bad weather in 2020

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vineyards across Sonoita were hit by inclement weather last year. Now growers say that could impact this year's harvest.

"We were kind of like ground zero they tell me," said Richard Diefenderfer, owner of Flying Kite Vineyards. "It just came down, kind of like a sandblaster. When the hail comes down, it just rips the leaves off the vines, destroys all the fruit."

Two hailstorms hit Sonoita Vineyards last August, nearly two weeks apart. The storm also hit Wilhelm Family Vineyards.

"It beats the canopy so badly you end up with lace for leaf or just completely broken and they can't photosynthesize at that point," said owner Karyl Wilhelm. "If they can't photosynthesize, they can't continue to ripen the fruit."

Vines need the leaves to store up carbohydrates to last through the winter.

But in last October, there were two frosts.

"Not only did we lose all of the reds of 2020 that would have ripened in September, October," Wilhelm said. "At this point, we're going to have a lesser crop production this year because 15% is dead."

Diefenderfer said he lost 100% of his crops. That's six to eight tons of grapes and a financial loss of nearly $20,000.

Wilhelm also has a winery.

"You can make incredible wine if you've got incredible fruit. You can make poor wine if you've got incredible fruit," Wilhelm said. "But you cannot ever make good wine if the fruit's not quality to start with."

She said they haven't increased the price of their wines, yet.

But it is something they may need to consider, as the recovery is a tedious process.

Wilhelm says it could take at least two years to get new vines to produce any fruit and it could actually take four to five years to recover.

"It is four to five years of tonnage to make into wine to sell in order to sell, in order to have the money to replace," she said.

Diefenderfer is in a similar situation and does not plan to plant much this year. He says he is just trying to get his vines to regrow.

"The weather is challenging here in Sonoita, but we do get some special grapes when they come through," he said.