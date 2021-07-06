Sierra Vista shelter suspends pet intakes as it nears capacity

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Due to the shelter nearing full capacity, the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista has suspended the intake of dogs and cats until further notice, according to release shared Tuesday morning.

According to the shelter, owners cannot turn their dogs and cats at the shelter at this time. In addition, the shelter is asking residents to "suspend any trapping of stray cats to be turned in at the shelter."

To help ease its pet population at the facility, the shelter has reduced its dog adoption fee from $75 to $50. This fee includes "sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City dog license and a microchip implant."

The shelter, located at 6799 E. Highway 90, will reevaluate if it can resume intaking animals in about two weeks.

For more information, call the shelter at 520-458-4151.