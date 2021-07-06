Qanon Shaman loses 3rd bid for jail release

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Capitol rioter known as the "Qanon Shaman" will remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

Jacob Chansley was among the droves of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. capitol during the January 6th insurrection.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Chansley could still potentially flee if he were to be released pending trial.

This was just the latest attempt to secure Chansley's freedom.

His lawyer argued that Chansley was welcomed into the Capitol and took part in a pleasant trip through the halls of congress.

The judge, unpersuaded, noted that Chansley had carried a flagpole with a spear as a weapon into the Capitol

He also said that given Chansley's prominence in the Qanon movement, he could quickly raise large amounts of money if he wanted to flee.

Chansley has been behind bars since his arrest three days after the attack.