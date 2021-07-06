Phoenix reality personality awarded ‘Woman of Courage’ award

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Courage comes in all shapes and sizes. For one Phoenix businesswoman, her courage was acknowledged for her persistent advocacy for brain tumor awareness.

Kathy Laurinaitis, who often appears on the E! reality series Total Bellas, will be awarded the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona's first-ever "Woman of Courage" Award for her work and her being a one-year survivor after extensive surgery to remove a mass on her brain stem, which was misdiagnosed as Bell's Palsey.

“I am honored and humbled to be this year’s recipient of the Woman of Courage," Laurinaitis said. "This has been a challenging year for my family, and I want to do what I can to help other families navigate through their trauma, as well."

According to Carrie Collins-Fadell, director of the statewide nonprofit, Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, Kathy is an "open book" when it comes to speaking out about her health struggles and often breaks the barrier around the stigma of brain health and injury on national television.

"She has been incredibly open about her cognitive challenges and the immense hard work of recovery, in the process becoming a voice for so many others,” Collins-Fadell said.

Laurinaitis will accept the award next year on January 14 at the inaugural Brainiac Bash, an event supporting brain health.

"I am happy that there is an organization like the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona for families that may not have had the resources I did to meet their needs,” she added.

For more information on the Brain Injury Alliance, click here.