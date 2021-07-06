Nevada college sexual assault law now in effect

LAS VEGAS, NV. (CNN) - Nevada has a new state law aimed at addressing sexual assault on college campuses.

It creates a task force of experts and provides free medical and legal support for victims.

It also uses an anonymous survey to find out where assaults might be happening on campus.

Indigo Hinojos is going into her senior year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She is a student advocate for Every Voice Coalition.

She's one of some 1,500 students who helped create the law.

"UNLV has an amnesty policy, but this would implement an amnesty policy across all institutions stating that a survivor is not to be punished if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Hinojos.

UNLV had fifteen reported rape cases in 2019.

Hinojos said she knows the real number is higher because she works with victims.