Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to residents of midtown home

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted in connection to an indecent exposure incident that occurred in midtown on June 18.

According to Tucson Police Department, a man allegedly exposed himself to residents at a home located in the 1400 block of East Drachman Street near Highland Avenue.

TPD said the incident was captured on security video.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.