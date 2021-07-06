Family of teen shot, killed by deputy demands $35M in lawsuit against PCSD, Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - The family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy while holding a key fob filed a lawsuit against the department, Sheriff Chris Nanos, the deputies involved and the county on June 24.

Back on Jan. 20, 19-year-old Bradley Alexander Lewis was reportedly shot and killed by a PCSD deputy, later identified as Gilbert Caudillo, in connection to a report of an adult male attempting to break into vehicles at the 2100 block of Morning Jewel Place near La Cholla Boulevard and Overton Road.

Responding deputies reported that Lewis allegedly charged at Caudillo with a dark object, later identified as a key fob, after he fled from a traffic stop related to the vehicle break-in investigation.

PCSD said the deputy then shot Lewis. Despite first aid immediately being rendered at the scene, the 19-year-old later succumbed to related injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After a review conducted by the Pima County Attorney's Office, there were no criminal charges placed against the deputy. In addition, Caudillo's actions were found to be justified under the law.

According to the complaint obtained by News 4 Tucson Tuesday, the family is suing on the grounds of use of excessive force, substantive due process, failure to render aid, Monell liability, wrongful death, loss of consortium, emotional distress and damage to property.

The family's lawyers are demanding $35 million in this lawsuit.