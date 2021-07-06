Board of Supervisors cancel masking, social distancing protocols

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has rescinded the county's emergency declaration.

The motion passed in a 3 to 2 vote on Tuesday.

This means that masking and social distancing protocols are no longer enforced by the county health department.

The board cited rising vaccination rates, and a sustained improvement in the county when it comes to cases.

Chief Medical Officer Doctor Francisco Garcia said most cases he's seen are among unvaccinated people.

According to the county, about 69 percent of people 18 and over had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 61 percent were fully vaccinated.

The board said if cases surge again it can pass a new emergency resolution.