4 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll rises to 32

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium building has raised the death toll to 32.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah announced the new death count to family members Tuesday. The rescue efforts have been hampered by severe weather as Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the state on a path that will mostly spare South Florida.

But bands of rain are expected in Surfside as Elsa gains strength.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says 113 people remain unaccounted for, though only 70 of them are confirmed to have been in the building when it collapsed. Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said crews have detected no signs of survivors.