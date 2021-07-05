Woman cited after driver ejected from vehicle in Avra Valley crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman was charged Monday in connection to an Avra Valley crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries.

At around 5:30 a.m. Monday, 60-year-old Vanessa Gomez was involved in a collision near the intersection of Anway Road and El Tiro Road.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, the driver of the other vehicle involved was ejected from their vehicle. That individual was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Gomez, who was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was cited for causing serious injury or death by moving violation.

This charge is a misdemeanor, according to PCSD.

The crash caused the intersection to be closed for several hours.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

