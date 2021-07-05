Skip to Content

US sees more than 400 shootings, 150 deaths over Fourth of July weekend

New
3:39 pm Top Stories

DALLAS (CNN) - In three days, more than 400 shootings and at least 150 people killed in the United States, according to a report on gun violence in the nation.

The database Gun Violence Archive compiled a list of shootings and victims in the u-s over the 72-hour period.

Several mass shootings made the list including three teens and a six-year-old shot in Norfolk, Virg.

Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas and 14 people were killed and 83 injured in shootings in Chicago.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content