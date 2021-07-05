US sees more than 400 shootings, 150 deaths over Fourth of July weekend

DALLAS (CNN) - In three days, more than 400 shootings and at least 150 people killed in the United States, according to a report on gun violence in the nation.

The database Gun Violence Archive compiled a list of shootings and victims in the u-s over the 72-hour period.

Several mass shootings made the list including three teens and a six-year-old shot in Norfolk, Virg.

Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas and 14 people were killed and 83 injured in shootings in Chicago.